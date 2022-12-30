The home of William and Joy Browning at 405 East Ivy St. Ellisville has been chosen by the Ellisville Garden Club as the December 2022 Yard of the Month. The Brownings purchased the older home in January 2019, and the house and yard are “a work in process,” William said. The home is set behind a row of mature live oak trees planted along the street front that beautifully frame the home, club members said. The Brownings began their yard work by installing a foundation planting following the circle porch from front entry along the side of the home. The bed is adorned with ilex compacta soft touch hollies, creating a green edging to the home. On the opposite side of the entryway, there are Buford hollies planted to the corner. Just at the corner of the house, there is an old lemon tree that the December cold had stripped of its fruit, which covered the ground in bright yellow. The front yard from the street had been washed away and much work has been done to bring in topsoil and build up this area. This is taking much time now but is solid preparation for the future, the Brownings said. Joy has plans for a butterfly garden on sunny side of the yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.