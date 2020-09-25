How a Laurel family found their missing pomeranian
The Andrews family was making a quick stop at Sawmill Square Mall on Labor Day when Little Girl, a 5-year-old pomeranian, was seemingly stolen. They’d cracked a window and kept the AC on for her before returning to the car a few minutes later to find her gone. And she couldn’t have just escaped, said Brianna Andrews, 23, the daughter of Mark and Susan Andrews.
“The second we came back, she was gone,” she said. “We looked around for a while, around the mall, and then after about an hour, my dad said we should file a police report.”
So they did. The family learned that surveillance footage of the parking lot didn’t yield any clues to the dog’s whereabouts, Mark said. They printed flyers the next morning at Office Depot, prayed over the stack that God would guide their search and bought an ad in the Laurel Leader-Call and offered a $1,000 reward.
“It’s my daughter’s dog. ... That dog loves her so much," Mark said. "She has become a huge part of our home. When I saw how heartbroken Brianna was after we discovered her missing, I guess the dad in me wanted to do whatever to make the hurt go away.”
The family got their first call on Thursday from someone who found a flyer at Pasquale’s on 16th Avenue. Mark was off work at Whitestone Trucking and met the man at Budget Inn near the Fairgrounds. Tyrone, who was with a girl named Brittany and a woman named Destiny, said a couple in one of the motel rooms was selling a dog resembling Little Girl. Tyrone and Mark asked the couple for the dog’s location, but to no avail, Mark wrote in a letter to the Leader-Call.
“When I spoke to (the man), he denied even having the dog, so I left that area. I asked Tyrone how he knew about the dog, and he said (he and the others with him) were sleeping in their car. When a cop woke them up, he told them to leave. They saw a flyer on the window at Pasquale’s,” he wrote.
Mark bought them a night at the Rodeway Inn afterward.
Mark, his family, and Tyrone and company worked together to find Little Girl over the next couple of days. While handing out flyers at the Budget Inn, Mark learned from someone staying there that the couple had sold the dog to a woman in Hattiesburg.
Saturday morning, Mark and his family got a call from Destiny, who said she’d spoken with the Hattiesburg woman claiming to have the dog. Destiny said the woman would meet up with the family later on. In the meantime, Destiny gave Mark the number of the couple who allegedly sold Little Girl.
“We called them and met them at the motel,” Mark wrote. “They told us that the lady who had her would bring her for a meeting, and they showed us a picture of the dog … She still had a purple collar on. My daughter said it was her. (The couple) said they would call her and set up a meeting.”
Sunday came. During church, Mark received a call from an unknown number. The caller said she had the dog, and she and the family decided to meet in Moselle. Meanwhile, Mark was also getting calls from a Laurel number claiming the dog was in Purvis. That was another red herring.
Mark and his family met with the unknown caller in Moselle, “and we got our dog!” Mark wrote.
Brianna Andrews said the woman who had the dog in Hattiesburg had recently lost one of her two pomeranians, thus asking a friend in Laurel to buy Little Girl.
“It was a slow process,” Brianna said. “We kept getting phone calls. More and more people called us. They never told us where she was.”
The couple sold the pomeranian for $50. And as for the reward, the unnamed Hattiesburg woman didn’t want the full $1,000 but accepted $300, Brianna said.
“After all was said and done, we had to work with the ones that had taken the dog to get her back. I forgave them and prayed for them. I was telling my wife that I really felt that the whole adventure was in some ways not only about our dog but was also about the people I met along the way,” he concluded.
