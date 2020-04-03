This weekend, a friend asked me, “How’s it going?”
I said, “I’m walking around Home Depot with gloves on. That’s how it’s going.” I didn’t mention that minutes earlier I was outside in the parking lot waiting in the appropriately spaced social-distancing queue while waiting for the correct number of people to exit the store before I could enter. The world, at least for the time being, is different.
The queue wasn’t really a problem. I am happy to do whatever it takes to help get this country back to some semblance of normalcy. Actually, at this point, I would stay in a broom closet for another month if it meant I didn’t have to miss football season this fall.
I’m OK without baseball. I only watch college baseball anyway. I would have liked March Madness, but it didn’t kill me that I missed it this year, and I never watch the NBA. But if we get to football season and this thing hasn’t gone away, I am going to need some serious psychological counseling.
Ultimately, that’s about all I want to say about the current pandemic. Everyone reading this knows what’s going on and how it has affected their lives. For the purpose of today’s column, I’m not going to dwell on this pandemic. I have mainly been focused on helping raise money to feed people in need through Extra Table and wading through the bureaucratic minutia trying to learn how the government is going to take care of our 300 employees until this thing blows over.
We all know what’s going on. Any opinions from me almost seem like piling on (pardon the football metaphor) at this point. So, I won’t focus on what’s going on in the outside world. I will focus on what is going on in my home. There, things are actually quite lovely.
My wife, daughter, son and I have spent more time together than we have since we went on a six-month sojourn to Europe in 2011. No one has cracked and lost their composure. No one has lost their temper and “gone off” on anyone — yet. Things are mostly calm and laid back. The kids spend an hour or so doing their college coursework in the late morning, we spend a few hours on the front porch or back patio sometime during the day. We have lunch and dinner together as a family, and we sit and visit with each other more than we have in a decade.
It’s nice. It’s not like we didn’t spend a good bit of time together already. But we’re spending even more time together now, and I am grateful for it.
My son and I have cooked together, and when we’re not cooking together, I’m trying to impart as much cooking knowledge as I can in the form of helpful tips, shortcuts and hints. This week, I plan on having him join me as I make a batch of one of my childhood treats, freezer sandwiches, a topic I have written on several times in the past. A recipe for these delightful sandwiches can be found at leader-call.com.
The key to freezer sandwiches is in the baking. As the sandwich bakes inside the aluminum foil, the outside of the bun gets crispy and toasted while the cheese becomes gooey and the ham gets piping hot. Freezer sandwiches should never be cooked in a microwave because the end result would be a soggy mess and not a crisp, tasty sandwich.
I have been eating freezer sandwiches since I was a kid. At home, there were always a dozen or so lurking around in the back of our freezer. Freezer sandwiches were also a college-apartment staple. Too often I would pull out a freezer sandwich, pop it in the oven, turn on the TV and forget about afternoon classes.
Before family vacations, my mom would prepare a few dozen freezer sandwiches, freeze them and pack them in an ice chest. Once we arrived at our destination, we’d just put them back in a freezer. Everyone was usually on a different schedule while on vacation, so freezer sandwiches made it easy to eat lunch.
A decade or so ago, I wrote a column about freezer sandwiches and was surprised to discover how many people ate them growing up. I thought my family was one of the few. I had never eaten them at a friend’s house. Maybe that is because they were so good no one shared them with company. Now that I think of it, I always hoarded my lot of freezer sandwiches, too.
Freezer sandwiches are perfect for the house, the beach, after school or as a late-night snack. They are surprisingly easy, relatively quick and extremely tasty. Fifty years ago, I never would have thought that they were also a perfect sandwich during quarantines, but I think they are. So, my son and I will make a few dozen and hope that they last us until this current situation ends.
Bring on football season.
Onward.
Freezer sandwiches
1 stick butter, melted
3 tbsp prepared horseradish
3 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tbsp poppy seeds
1 pound ham, thinly sliced
8 slices swiss cheese
8 hamburger buns
• Combine butter, horseradish, mustard and poppy seeds. Mix thoroughly. Open hamburger buns and brush both sides of the inside with the poppy seed dressing. Place two ounces of ham and one slice of cheese on bottom part of bun. Repeat with the remainder of the buns. Close the tops of the buns and brush more of the poppy seed dressing on the outside tops and bottoms of buns. Tightly wrap each sandwich in aluminum foil and freeze.
• To cook, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place sandwich, still tightly wrapped in foil, directly on the center rack for approximately 30-45 minutes until center is hot and cheese is melted.
Yield: eight sandwiches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.