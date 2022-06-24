Jamari Miller, 8, a Mason Elementary School student looked up at the life-size portrait of “Homeless” by Bo Bartlett, depicting a man on a bicycle.
Miller sat down in a chair across from the painting and looked at the paper in his lap. He began by sketching the wheels of the bike, what he said was his favorite part of the portrait.
Miller and several others sat in the galleries of the Lauren Rogers Museum of art to participate in Drop in Drawing — a free art time where participants could
wander around the galleries and sit and sketch from 2-4 p.m. Miller, like others, could connect themselves with the paintings in front of them by sketching.
Ellie Kate Cockrell, 10, and her mother Lacy Cockrell sat in the gallery as well. Ellie Kate’s favorite subject in school is art.
“We love art, and we like to draw,” Lacy said. “We like to support our museum.”
Hillary Steinwinder, cu- rator of education at LRMA, said Drop in Drawing is every Thursday afternoon from
2-4 in June and July and just invites people to come to the museum and draw in the galleries.
“They can take some time and we will supply all of the supplies so you can find your favorite work of art or ar- chitectural element and just spend some time sketching,” Steinwinder said. “It’s just a relaxing, creative moment.”
It gives you another level to connect to the artwork and see it from a different per- spective, Steinwinder said.
“We’ve had a lot of visitors, young and old come in and sketch with us,” Steinwinder said.
As Jamari continued to draw, a crowd of more people came in to enjoy Drop in Drawing. Many like Jamari, started with the spokes and frame of the bicycle, connect- ing to the piece in a way they may not have before.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street in downtown Laurel. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
