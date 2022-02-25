There are a couple of interesting, liberty-related proposals being considered by our Board of Supervisors right now. One would make Jones County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” and the other would allow medical marijuana-growing facilities to set up shop in Jones County.
The truth is, neither is particularly consequential to most residents. The failure to act on either would send just as loud of a message as taking action would. People in political offices can’t help but think of issues in terms of political consequences. That’s not a knock.
It’s the nature of the business. We have to consider consequences in our business, too. And when we find ourselves in a dilemma, going over all the possible repercussions, we always try to come back to one simple question: What’s the right thing to do?
This medical marijuana issue shouldn’t be controversial. Seventy percent of Jones County voters already said they were for it. The inevitable comparisons to Prohibition have been kicked around, of course. But there’s an important distinction to make with cannabis: Opting out of allowing facilities here doesn’t make the substance illegal to have and use here. That’s not the case with alcohol — it’s illegal in “dry” counties. So the opt-out stops nothing except the county’s ability to cash in from increased property taxes and other benefits businesses bring (the state will collect the bulk of the taxes, of course).
If the board doesn’t act within 90 days of the Legislature’s passage of the bill, the county will automatically opt in. That’s such a non-committal way of (not) handling business, designed to give political cover to those in power. Either say yay or neigh, explain your decision and move on.
An even larger percentage of residents here support gun ownership, of course, so making the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary would be good policy and good politics. It is mostly symbolic — unless the federal government tries to seize or count firearms here. This proposal says that county officials will not participate in the unlawful seizure or inventory of guns here. They already took an oath to support the U.S. Constitution when they took office, so this should be an easy decision.
Both of them should be, actually.
