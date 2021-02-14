Elle Elizabeth Welch was born Jan. 9, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces.
She is the daughter of Matthew Welch and Meaghan Simmons Welch of Franklinton, La.
Elle is the granddaughter of Titus and Misty Simmons of Laurel and Mitchie and Patsy Welch of Franklinton. She is the great-granddaughter of Larry “Fred” Smith and Kay Smith of Smithland, Ky., and Diane Smith and the late Leroy Simmons of Soso.
