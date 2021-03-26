The Ellisville Garden Club had an easy time locating the brightest spot in town this March. It was just a matter of patiently waiting for the weather to become bright and sunny, then following the squeals and giggles of local children as they enjoyed the thrill of playing in the great outdoors made even more exciting by the reopening of the Ellisville City Park. The park is a work-in-progress funded through the joint effort of the City of Ellisville and local businesses, civic clubs and citizens. Donations for the completion of the park are tax-deductible and can be made at City Hall. The 2- to 5-year-olds’ area, which includes a swing for special-needs children, is open now. Nearby is a swing set for all children. Playground equipment for 6- to 12-year-old children has been ordered and should be installed and ready to use soon. Plans for the park include the addition of an open pavilion and a splash pad. The Ellisville Garden Club is recognizing a bright spot in the community each month rather than a Yard of the Month during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.