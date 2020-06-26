Ellisville Garden Club donated $1,000 to help fund the new Ellisville playground located next to the George Harrison Multipurpose Center and Library. From left, Richard Wilson, playground commission member; Patricia Waldrup, playground commission member and Garden Club member; Pat Holifield, Garden Club member; Mayor Lynn Buckhaults; Sherra Browning, chairwoman of the playground commission; Garden Club member Ola Mitchell, who also is alderwoman-at-large and member of the playground commission; and Aaron Heidelberg, alderman and member of the playground commission.
(Submitted photo)
