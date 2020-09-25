Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Ellisville Garden Club decided to revamp the Yard of the Month program for the remainder of 2020. Instead of selecting homeowners with outstanding yards, the club will recognize bright spots in and around the city that bring joy to the community. The September selection is the Ellisville Cancer Gardens, established by the Ellisville Garden Club in early 2012. The club accepted donations that were used to purchase Encore azaleas in honor or in memory of a cancer patient. Local civic clubs also supported this project, which is located across from the Ellisville Family Clinic on land owned by Hattiesburg Clinic. The City of Ellisville keeps the gardens mowed, Hattiesburg Clinic installed a watering system and the garden club keeps the area raked, recycling the pine straw for club projects. The azaleas were especially beautiful this past month, bringing joy and hope to all who pass the gardens each day. (Photos submitted)
