Warmly welcoming those traveling into Ellisville, the beautiful home of Teresa Bounds has been recognized by the Ellisville Garden Club as having the March Yard of the Month, club officials announced. Located at 510 Hill St., the Bounds home stands out through the striking combination of its historic architecture and carefully chosen landscaping designed to perfectly complement it, they wrote. When notified of the award, the surprised homeowner responded in amazement: “This is something I never imagined happening. I am so delighted!” The original part of the house dates back to the late 1800s, so Bounds selected traditional Southern plants to reflect this heritage. The beds in the front and sides of the house are anchored by fragrant sweet olive bushes and American hollies and are filled with sasanqua camellias, azaleas, hydrangeas and monkey grass. The front porch offers visitors a taste of Southern charm with its cheerful seafoam green front door, traditional swing, deacon’s bench and gas lanterns on either side of the door. A lavender wreath adorns the front door, and decorative planters filled with blooming dracena complete the entryway. Landscape lighting beautifully enhances the night-time appearance of the house and yard. For many years this lovely home has proudly welcomed to Ellisville those passing it, and it continues to do so as the award-winning Bounds home, club officials concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.