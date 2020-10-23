Because of COVID-19 and the consequential restrictions, the Ellisville Garden Club has revamped the Yard of the Month program for the remainder of 2020. Instead of selecting homeowners with outstanding yards, the club will highlight bright spots in and around the city that bring joy to the community. The October selection is Carol’s Marketplace. Carol’s is a longtime favorite of shoppers in the community, but during the fall, it offers the added enticement of beautiful autumn settings. The pumpkins, blooming mums and decorative yard ornaments encourage customers to come inside for a closer look. And inside is an amazing assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, dairy products, baked goods, jams and jellies, and other gourmet gift items. “Thank you, Carol’s, for brightening our city,” the Garden Club wrote in an email.
(Submitted photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.