The Ellisville Garden Club hosted the Garden Clubs of Mississippi Southern Pines District fall meeting at the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church on Oct. 12.
The record 107 attendees were welcomed into the meeting area decorated with white hydrangeas and pink zinnias that reflected the theme of the event, “Growing for a Cure,” which was chosen to reflect Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
After enjoying a continental breakfast and conversing with fellow garden club members, guests were seated for the welcomes from Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults and state and local garden club officials, followed by the Southern Pines District awards presentations by district Director Jayne Cooper of Laurel.
The Ellisville Garden Club received recognition as an Honor Roll Club in addition to earning six merit awards, which were accepted by club President Frances Cooley.
The highlight of the awards presentations was the announcement of the Southern Pines Garden Club of the Year — Ellisville Garden Club. Following the awards presentations, members of the Ellisville Garden Club served guests a lunch consisting of various salads and a decorated cake.
