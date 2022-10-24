garden club ellisville

Ellisville Garden Club President Frances Cooley accepts the Southern Pines District Garden Club of the Year Award. (Photo submitted)

 

The Ellisville Garden Club hosted the Garden Clubs of Mississippi Southern Pines District fall meeting at the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church on Oct. 12. 

The record 107 attendees were welcomed into the meeting area decorated with white hydrangeas and pink zinnias that reflected the theme of the event, “Growing for a Cure,” which was chosen to reflect Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

