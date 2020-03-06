The Ellisville Garden Club has selected the home of Rick and Sandra Sumrall at 16 Neil Road for the March Yard of the Month. This spacious Italian house has the perfect landscape to accent every feature of the architectural design and the long circular driveway that is accented with a concrete bordered flowerbed in the center. Tall palm trees, sago palms, azaleas and loropetalum and ornamental grasses are some of the plants used in the focal beds lined with dry creek rocks. Italian design planters and urns are located throughout the yard and on the front porch. Acres of land surrounding the house are home to live oaks, magnolias and many other native trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.