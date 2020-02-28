The February meeting was at the First United Methodist Church of Ellisville with 17 members present. Members enjoyed delightful Mardi Gras-themed refreshments.
Rosemary Norton presented the program. She and her husband Mark started their fresh cut flower business, Rosie’s Posie Patch, only a year ago. Their farm is in the Myrick Community just east of Laurel. In 2019, they planted approximately five acres of flowers consisting of zinnias, cosmos, black oil sunflowers and gladiolas. Rosemary humorously described the many challenges and lessons that she learned during her first year. During her presentation an array of gorgeous photos were circulated among the group. She sells her flowers seasonally at farmers' markets, auctions, Patina’s Boutique and on social media. Her customers buy her beautiful flowers for a variety of events or just for personal enjoyment. She invited the club for a tour later in the year if time permits.
Pam McGovern shared another hobby with members. This time she brought some of her pastel chalk paintings.
Club minutes and treasurer reports were given. A thank-you card read by Sylvia Doggette from Batson Children’s Hospital for the gift of more than two dozen toys.
Ongoing project reports were given. The Ellisville Cancer Garden was cleaned and raked. Twenty bags of pine straw from the Cancer Garden were sold for $200 and that money will be added to the plant sale proceeds. The Jones County Nursing Home patio area was inspected by Glynda and Pam and reported to be in fair condition. New grasses and flowers will need to be planted in spring.
Members were encouraged to submit any student’s name that would be interested in attending the Mississippi State Horticulture Camp. The camp is for students 15-17 years old and is from June 9-12. The deadline is March 24.
In celebration of Arbor Day, the Ellisville Garden Club will plant a tree in memory of James Holifield and one in memory of Bob Blackwell.
President Elizabeth Barnes thanked everyone for their attendance and dedication to the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.