Rippling sounds of the Leaf River could be heard as members of the Ellisville Garden Club arrived for the April Garden Club meeting at the Flowers’ Camp. The quaint wooden cabin was filled with the delightful smell of burning charcoal. A table full of picnic favorites accompanied the burgers as well as a smorgasbord of delectable treats for the ladies with a sweet tooth.
Ashley Purvis, the program presenter, discussed her job as the art teacher at South Jones High School. She brought a variety of pieces that belonged to her students. She explained that she has students that are serious and very talented but many just enjoy art as fun and as a creative expression.
The meeting then moved to the business side as president Elizabeth Barnes welcomed everyone.
This month’s Spotlight of Ellisville was awarded to the Ellisville Library.
Project chairwomen gave reports on ongoing needs for workdays for the Community Cancer Garden, Jones County Nursing Home, Deason Home and a preview of the next phase for the Ellisville playground. Members were pleased with the Arbor Day tree-planting program at South Jones Elementary. Final preparations for the plant sale were discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.