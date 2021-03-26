Ellisville Garden Club’s March meeting took place on the deck overlooking the pool of Sherra and Billy Browning’s lovely home.
Teresa Robertson welcomed club members and introduced speaker Teresa Gammel, owner of Vesley’s Nursery. Teresa explained that the nursery and gardening business is booming. However, the industry is facing some major problems, such as lack of supply due to loss of crops related to excessive cold temperatures in February, the COVID-19 pandemic affecting worker accessibility and higher fuel prices affecting the trucking industry. These complications are causing prices to be higher and selections to be fewer. Teresa brought a variety of beautiful flowers, grasses and herbs with her. She briefly discussed and identified the type, soil, sun preference and main qualities of each plant. Members asked questions as needed throughout the presentation.
Members moved indoors to enjoy an assortment of delicious foods, including fruit kabobs, chicken salad crescent sandwiches and bakery fresh cupcakes and cookies, before the business portion of the meeting began.
Missy Garick opened the business session of the meeting with a devotion based on I Corinthians 12:5-7. She discussed the important and distinct characteristics of landscapers, farmers and gardeners but how each is equally important.
Patricia Woodruff thanked everyone for prayers and thoughtfulness after her recent surgery.
The Nomination Committee reported that they are working hard and are making headway for next year’s officers.
Sandra Shows and Elizabeth Barnes said The Arbor Day project will be planting a tree at South Jones Elementary at noon Thursday, April 8. A third-grade class will join Ellisville Garden Club members to plant the tree. The club voted on a $200 limit for the tree.
Sherra Browning reported that the Ellisville Cancer Garden needs volunteers for a workday to pick up pine ones and sticks from the latest storms..
The annual plant sale seems to be on track with final plans to be made at the April meeting.
