Creating fanciful arrangements topic of September picnic meeting
•
On Sept. 22, the ladies of the Ellisville Garden Club kicked off a new year at the home of club president Elizabeth Barnes. Seating was appropriately spread for safe and comfortable social distancing. Members relaxed in the serene outdoors setting while enjoying an individualized mini picnic.
Melinda Bradshaw, proprietor of Windy Hollow Farms, was the guest speaker. She brought a variety of fall flowers and plants for creating a fanciful mixed arrangement in a unique wash tub container. Appropriate seasonal replacement and substitution plants were suggested to replenish container as plants died or locations swapped. A short Q&A session followed allowing the ladies to ask questions about the presentation or personal lawn problems.
Afterward, club business was discussed. Project updates were given on the Ellisville playground, spring plant sale, Junior Gardeners Club, ongoing projects at the Jones County Rest Home and the Deason House.
Because of COVID concerns, the Club’s Yard of the Month selection will be temporarily changed to selecting areas around town for Spotlight of the Month. Rules and deadlines were discussed for upcoming youth contests for Woodsy the Owl poster contest and 3D recycling cculpture contests. A new fun project challenge for members was announced in the form of a mixed container garden contest. Members should take beginning photo, project progression and a final picture of their project. Also, it was announced that the memorial plaques were placed beside the magnolia trees planted for James Holifield and Bob Blackwell at the Ellisville Library.
Elizabeth Barnes presented the Gardening Tip of the Month. Elizabeth rolled out her handy little red wagon. She explained how she easily transported plants, fertilizer, tools or other necessities around her lawn. She added that it is convenient to use for hauling limbs, weeds or grass.
Members enjoyed gathering together again and looked forward to another active year of service.
