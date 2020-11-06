The ladies of the Ellisville Garden Club gathered in the spacious Family Life Center of First Baptist in Ellisville for the October meeting.
The evening’s speaker was Tracy Rayburn, owner of Barrett’s Garden Center of Columbia. Barrett’s has been a staple in the community for many generations. Barrett boasts a state-of-the-art greenhouse as well as a fully stocked gift shop. Unlike may of the area nurseries and lawn/garden supply businesses, Barrett’s grow most of its own flowers, scrubs and trees, including their own poinsettias and ferns. Her presentation included several “secrets” including her favorite potting soil — Tiger Greaux. Tracy compiled a variety of pansies and cabbage to make an attractive fall mixed container bowls.
Gardening Tip of the Month was presented by Teresa Robertson, who reminded us that fall is not a time to ignore one’s lawn. We need to continue to rake, water, fertilize and mow to ensure next spring’s optimal lawn.
After the last two workdays, all landscaping projects have been completed for now at the Jones County Rest Home.
Rules and guidelines in place with art instructors for elementary and high school youth contests for the Woodsey the Owl poster contest and 3D Recycling sculpture contest.
“Spotlight of the Month” honors were given to Carol’s Fruit Stand for their lovely fall display.
For this year’s Christmas project, it was decided to adopt a family with three young children that lost everything in the Easter tornado.
Members were reminded to bring canned food items to our November meeting for Christian Food Misson food bank.
