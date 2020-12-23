The Ellisville Garden Club’s November meeting was in the Ellisville First United Methodist Church fellowship hall with plenty of room for social distancing.
The program for the evening was presented by Judy Strickland, owner of University Florist and Gifts in Hattiesburg. Decorating demonstrations included Christmas Door designs, grapevine Christmas trees, fall/Christmas swags, and dish gardens. She encouraged the group to think outside of the box, make things personal, and have fun. Then she shared a couple surprising tips for designing with fresh flowers. Judy provided a variety of fresh flowers so the ladies create themselves a beautiful Christmas piece to take home.
Elizabeth Barnes, club president, announced that out of 19 clubs participating, the EGC had received second-place honors in the Southern District Outstanding Clubs competition.
The Woodsy Owl Poster Competition at South Jones Elementary, sponsored by the Ellisville Garden Club, was a great success with over 150 participants. Club members picked 1st place winners in each grade level:
• First grade: Jacqueline Alonzo
• Second grade: Coy Shows
• Third grade: Brayden McQueen
• Fourth grade: Robert Polson
• Fifth grade: Lucy McDonald
• Overall Best of Show Winner was Brayden McQueen and his poster was sent on to the district competition.
Members reported on various ongoing projects. The Ellisville Cancer Garden had recently been raked and cleaned by volunteers. The straw will be used at the Deason House.
Other garden project updates were given on Spring Garden Plant Sale, Jones County Rest Home, Ellisville Playground and Ellisville Library and Container garden contest.
Jones County Drugs had received the Ellisville Garden Club’s Spotlight of the Month honors. Pat Beech’s Garden Tip of the Month was about planting and care of Hydrangeas.
The Club voted to adopt a family in the Moss Community for Christmas. The family sustained devastating losses during the spring tornado. Donations were taken for gifts of toys, clothes and a food box to be delivered. Members also donated more than 50 gallon cans of food to Christian Food Mission.
