The February meeting of the Ellisville Garden club was at Ellisville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Hostesses Donna Blackwell, Glynda Robertson and Catherine Herring had decorated and prepared delicious snacks with a Valentine theme in mind. 

The meeting began with Elizabeth Barnes welcoming everyone. Upon completion of a short fellowship and eating time, guest speaker Brooke Herrington, who is the Ellisville Library manager, brought an informative and inspiring video and oral presentation explaining the mission and services provided by both the Ellisville and Laurel libraries. Members were impressed and encouraged by the activities, materials available and opportunities for all ages. The club then moved into the business portion of the meeting, which began with a devotion led by Barnes that tied John 3:16 into the love we should have for others leading up to the holiday that celebrates love — Valentine's Day. Sandra Shows read January's minutes and called the attendance roll. Donna Blackwell presented the financial report. President Frances Cooley then discussed old business, which included monetary prizes that had be presented to the South Jones art students who had participated in the Recycling Project Contest. 

