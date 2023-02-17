The February meeting of the Ellisville Garden club was at Ellisville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Hostesses Donna Blackwell, Glynda Robertson and Catherine Herring had decorated and prepared delicious snacks with a Valentine theme in mind.
The meeting began with Elizabeth Barnes welcoming everyone. Upon completion of a short fellowship and eating time, guest speaker Brooke Herrington, who is the Ellisville Library manager, brought an informative and inspiring video and oral presentation explaining the mission and services provided by both the Ellisville and Laurel libraries. Members were impressed and encouraged by the activities, materials available and opportunities for all ages. The club then moved into the business portion of the meeting, which began with a devotion led by Barnes that tied John 3:16 into the love we should have for others leading up to the holiday that celebrates love — Valentine's Day. Sandra Shows read January's minutes and called the attendance roll. Donna Blackwell presented the financial report. President Frances Cooley then discussed old business, which included monetary prizes that had be presented to the South Jones art students who had participated in the Recycling Project Contest.
New business included Shows explaining details of Arbor Day tree-planting activities at Jones College and the Ellisville Library. Cooley encouraged members to attend The Garden Clubs of Mississippi 94th annual convention, which will be in Starkville April 18-19.
February's Ellisville Garden Club's Yard of the Month winner was Austin Perkins on Court Street. The final order of business was encouragement and a plea of urgency to be preparing for the annual Ellisville Garden Club Plant Sale that has been set for Saturday, April 15.
A delicious crawfish bisque began the evening for the women of the Ellisville Garden Club at the January meeting at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Other treats were prepared by hostesses Teresa Robertson, Cindy Kitchens and Sherra Bailey.
After a short session of greetings and eating, club Vice President DD Zumwalt introduced Hunter McLeod, owner of Four Seasons Lawn and Landscaping, as guest speaker. McLeod brought a presentation on winter cleaning, pruning and preparation of flower beds. Lighting, landscape tips and new plant ideas were also discussed.
The club then moved into the business session of the meeting, beginning with roll call and the reading of the previous minutes by Sandra Shows, which was followed by the financial report given by Donna Blackwell.
A thought-provoking devotion based on the 23 Psalm was brought by Edith West. Old business began with a display of nine interesting and creative projects that were recently entered in the South Jones Art Department's Recycling Project Competition. The club will present the first-place winner with $50, second place with $25, third $15 and other participants $10.
Arbor Day activities were set for Feb. 10.
