The Ellisville Garden Club selected the Hill Street office of Pat L McKenzie, Inc., as the Bright Spot of the Month in town for the month of May. This company provides a welcoming and well-kept landscape to those passing by on their way into the city. The yard is designed to have blooming plants throughout the spring and summer to welcome customers who come for plumbing and HVAC contracting needs. Coral drift roses and pink azaleas have provided their beauty and are making way for the Stella D’Oro daylilies and hydrangeas to provide the next wave of blooms. A large planting of stunning purple Louisiana irises fills the bed on the east side of the building, separated from the outer shrubs by a beautiful edging of liriope. Bay and Little Gem magnolias, loropetalums and variegated pittosporums enhance the perimeter of the yard, completing the overall impact of the design. Ellisville Garden Club is recognizing a bright spot in the community each month rather than a Yard of the Month during the COVID-19 pandemic.
