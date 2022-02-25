The beautiful yard of Ellisville native Suzanne Spears has been selected the February Yard of the Month by the Ellisville Garden Club. Located at 406 East Ivy St., Spears’ home stands out in its neighborhood through the striking combination of traditional architecture and landscaping designed to perfectly enhance it.
Ms. Spears now lives in the home of her childhood, lovingly occupied for more than 65 years by her parents Jack and Dorothy Purvis. When informed of the award, she joyfully proclaimed, “My mother would be beyond thrilled to know that her efforts to create a welcoming, peaceful setting were being recognized. She is the one who laid the landscaping foundation.” The focal point of the yard is the towering magnolia tree between the driveway and side of the house that provides the perfect shade for the shrubs and perennials beneath its canopy.
Tulip trees and crape myrtles also add their Southern charm and welcomed shade to the yard. Along the opposite side of the driveway, Professor Sargent japonica camellias covered in prolific red blooms combine with the deep green of the magnolia tree to offer passersby a nice winter color combination. Other traditional shrubs in the landscape include nandinas, mahonia holly, boxwoods, hydrangeas, azaleas, American holly and loropetalum. A cheerful circular bed of perennial purple vincas welcomes those entering the home through the carport door, and a large grouping of Confederate roses greets guests walking to the front entryway.
For many years, the Purvis home and yard has reflected the traditional elegance of the Deep South, and it continues to do so as the Spears home, garden club officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.