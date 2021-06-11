The 19th annual Ellzey family reunion will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Sand Hill Community Center. They are invited to bring old photographs, stories and lunch to enjoy fellowship with family and friends.
The community center is located off Interstate 59 at the Highway 588 Ellisville exit. Go west four miles on Highway 588 and turn right on Sand Hill Baptist Church Road, then go one-third of a mile to the church on the left. The community center is beside the church.
