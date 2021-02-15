Between 15 and 20 of EMServ’s 70 employees contracted COVID-19 over the last year, but it never stopped them from serving Jones County — even if the pandemic meant more hours transporting patients to far-away hospitals, sometimes out of state.
Clearly, some things have changed. Workers didn’t have to wear masks to every call before. Hospital bed availability was among the most impacted areas in the medical community. That led ambulance workers to transporting many patients “wherever they were available,” said Wyth Collins, EMServ director.
“There are people who need dialysis, an ICU bed,” she said. “Where normally we go to Hattiesburg or Jackson, for upgraded care, we’re going further. New Orleans, all the way up to Vicksburg … the state did a good job of creating a system of care for being assigned ICU beds.”
But the people who work at EMServ in Laurel are “a bunch of tough folks,” South Central Regional Medical Center Public Information Officer Becky Collins said. Though some workers have caught the virus, none of them seem to have gotten it at work, testifying to the amount of care they put into preventive measures. At the highest risk level, their personal protective gear can include face shields and even booties.
However, time finally came for the vaccines to begin rolling out. It was a mental health break, in a way — a Christmas present near the end of December, Collins said.
“You’re fighting this invisible monster,” she said. “You’re watching people suffer and die, and it’s awful. So everybody here felt lucky to get (the vaccine).”
But what’s odd about EMS is that the work doesn’t change, Collins said. Most know they respond to 911 calls, but not all know that EMS workers tend to non-emergencies.
“If your grandmother is bed-bound and needs a doctor, we load her up and take her to the doctor,” Collins said. “And we do everything in between, like welfare checks. Diabetics need their sugar checked, and our crews will fix them a meal to keep their sugar up.”
Those long transports can take an entire shift, and EMServ is handling them at an average of one every 48 hours. They’re transporting patients to Jackson and Hattiesburg more often than anywhere, though.
Long, tedious rides can be strenuous, as can 12-hour shifts and high-stress emergencies.
The long rides are offset by a road safety system inside the ambulances, monitoring every move the driver makes.
“If it senses the driver is fatigued, it will alert the driver to that, and they can pull over and swap,” Collins said. “It also trains them to drive, not just monitors them. It senses turn radius and can tell them if they turned too hard with respect to the people in the back.”
For the pandemic, they’ve also consulted with Behavioral Health’s counselors more often, and EMServ workers are mandated to see counselors after high-stress calls within a few days.
“We’ve been utilizing that a lot more since COVID,” Collins said. “It’s better than it was because we all had a great fear we’d bring this home to our families, but now we’re vaccinated and others are getting vaccinated.”
High turnover rates are common in EMS departments, but EMServ in Laurel has shown resilience in that regard.
“It has a high turnover rate for money, stress and it’s a physical job,” Collins said. “I was looking at a photo from an EMS conference three or four years ago — about 15 of us went — and we all still work here. It’s awesome. … We’re full. We’ve been full and we stay full.
Asked what type of person is drawn to EMS work, Collins described them as so: “Resilient and caring. You’ll never know what you get when you clock in that day. If they didn’t care, they sure wouldn’t show up.”
