The Mississippi Main Street Association board of directors has established an endowment with the CREATE Foundation of Tupelo. The Mississippi Main Street Endowment Fund will be used to provide support for the general operations of the association. The mission of MMSA is to be a catalyst for the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and districts.
Charitable gifts made to the organization through the Mississippi Main Street Endowment Fund are eligible for the Endow Mississippi state tax credit, as long as the gifts are between $1,000 and $200,000 and as long as tax credits are available.
“The CREATE Foundation believes in the work of the Mississippi Main Street Association and is proud to be a longtime supporter," said Mike Clayborne, president of CREATE Foundation. "The establishment of an endowment fund will provide for long-term, sustainable support for the work of the association. The fund will also provide an important vehicle for those who care about the work of Mississippi Main Street to make a gift that keeps on giving.”
For more information about the Endow Mississippi state tax credit program, visit www.endowms.org. To learn about making a charitable gift to the Mississippi Main Street Association or to discuss planned giving opportunities, call Gregory at 662-299-7638.
