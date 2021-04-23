A power lineman and small-business owner from Laurel has written a heartwarming children’s book that also teaches valuable life lessons.
“The Ole Man in the Woods” is a newly released children’s book written by Laurel native John Scott Arrington, who is owner of Johnsa Consulting, LLC and does contract work for Dixie Electric.
The story is about a young boy who finds a peculiar old man in the woods who teaches him many important lessons. His inspiration for the book comes from his love for children and his fascination with nature. He wanted to write something that would have a positive impact on children’s way of thinking, and he uses different aspects of nature to teach valuable life lessons.
Arrington is an avid hunter and spends much of his free time in the woods.
“I’ve seen some enormous trees, and I just think, ‘how long has that tree been there, what’s it been through, who’s been around it?’” he said.
Arrington believes that trees are a perfect illustration of our dependence on God.
“If you just obey Him and do what He wants you to do, look what you can turn out to be,” he said. “You can be a magnificent giant in God’s eyes.”
Arrington uses several different trees and animals in his book to teach young readers about the importance of family, unconditional love and keeping promises.
“The moral of the story is learning how to look, listen and feel from your heart,” he said, “because that’s where God is at.”
Arrington hopes that adults will also enjoy the book and remember the joys of their simple childhood. Reflecting on his own childhood, Arrington said, “It was a great time in this country of coming back together, and I wish we could go back to that. That’s what I’m trying to get at with this book.”
Arrington started working on the book about 10 years ago, when he was living in Texas, but he finished writing it last year and he knew it was time to get it published.
“I kept seeing this commercial for Christian Faith Publishing,” he said. “No matter where I was, I’d see it multiple times a day, and I knew I had to call them. As soon as they called me back saying they would publish my book, I stopped seeing those commercials. I knew that was God telling me I did the right thing.”
As of now, news of Arrington’s book has only been spread by word of mouth, but he will be releasing a video soon to help spread awareness.
“My goal is just to reach one person. If someone can be blessed by it, then I’ve done my job,” Arrington said. He hopes to see his book sent to every English-speaking country in the world after the video is released.
“The Ole Man in the Woods” can be purchased on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
