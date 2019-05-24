Father's Day will be celebrated June 16. Make the most of it this year with these gifts that are perfect, no matter what your dad's interests.
1. For the dad who has everything: Crawfish. It is said that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so why not show your dad how much you love and appreciate him through crawfish? Whether you want to buy them alive or cooked, call our friends at Open Air Market (605 Cross St., Laurel) for the best deal in town!
2. For the handyman dad: Silicone Life Ring. These rings have been gaining popularity and I can see why! These rings are super-durable and come in 24 different colors with a LIFETIME guarantee. What are you waiting for? Get to the Cotton Boll (435 N. Magnolia St., Laurel) to purchase yours today!
3. For the dad who dresses to impress: Southern Tide Polo. If your dad loves to look his best, but feel comfortable at the same time, this polo at Bella Bella (604 Carrol Gartin Blvd., Laurel) is just right for him! Whether he is going to church, out to eat or playing a round of golf, he is sure to be the best-dressed person there!
4. For the grillmaster dad: Big Green Egg. If your dad is like most dads from the South, he prefers to spend his weekends flipping hamburgers over an open flame. Why not step up his grill game this Father’s Day with a a Big Green Egg grill from Phillips Building Supply (1104 Highway 15 North, Laurel).
5. For the dad who needs a trim: Haircut & Beard Trim. Has your dad still not recovered from “No-Shave November?” Don’t let him make another excuse. Give him a gift card to Guild & Gentry & Burks Barber Shop (321 N. Magnolia St., Laurel).
6. For the golf-pro dad: A round of Golf. With the days getting longer, now is the perfect time to bond with your dad on the golf course. Take the stress out of Father’s Day shopping and enjoy hitting the greens at Dixie Golf Club (750 Hillcrest Drive, Laurel) with your dad!
7. For the dad who needs to relax: “Catnapper” Recliner. You are sure to be the favorite child when you give your dad this recliner from Blackwell’s Furniture (5200 Highway 84 West). Not only will your dad be able to enjoy it on Father’s Day, but for future football Sundays to come!
8. For the SEC dad: Collegiate gifts. If your Dad is shouting “Hail State” or “Hotty Toddy” or "Go Eagles" on Saturdays, you can’t go wrong with a collegiate gift from Country Cottage inside Sawmill Square Mall. From T-shirts, car accessories or office decor, they can help you find the perfect gift for your college-loving dad!
9. For the dad who conceals and carries: Ammunition. Make sure he is ready to shoot with ammunition from The Hunters Edge (407 Highway 11 South in Ellisville). The staff will make sure you get exactly what you need for whatever type of gun your dad owns!
10. For the landscaping dad: New tools. With warmer weather and summer showers, chances are your grass and weeds are needing more attention. Give your dad a Husqvarna trimmer from Ellisville Auto (704 Hill St., Ellisville) to make his job easier and keep him out of the doghouse.
