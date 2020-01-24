Feb. 1: February Hub City Maker’s Market, Town Square Park, 10 a.m.
Feb. 1: Cole Decker, Donanelles Bar & Grill, 6 p.m.
Feb. 1: The Magnolia Boys, Ovett United Methodist Church, 7 p.m.
Feb. 1: Yoga & a Pint, Southern Prohibition, 10:45 a.m.
Feb. 1: Never Give Up Tour, Hattiesburg Multipurpose Center
Feb. 1: Summer Camp Registration, Happy Trails Aftercare & Summer Camp, 8 a.m.
Feb. 1: K&B Gumbo & Chili Cookoff, Keg & Barrel, 11 a.m.
Feb. 4: School Wide Open House, St. John’s Day School, 6 p.m.
Feb. 4: Rotary Mardi Gras Bigo, Rotary Club of Hattiesburg, 6 p.m.
Feb. 4: Downtown Book Club, YWCO, 6 p.m.
Feb. 4: Ladies' Night: Framed Barn Quilt Sign, Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
Feb. 4: Pub Trivia, The Porter, 8 p.m.
Feb. 6: Cranberry Vampire Tour, Brewsky’s, 9 p.m.
Feb. 6: Open Mic Comedy Night, The Porter, 9 p.m.
Feb. 7: Family Night: DIY Valentine’s Frames/Signs & Dinner, Hand+Made, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: Miles for Myles, Collins Civic Center, 7:30 a.m.
Feb. 8: The Magnolia Boys, Open Door Baptist Church, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: Dark Pour Festival, The Porter, 1 p.m.
Feb. 8: Magnolia State Bank Chili Cook Off, Downtown Laurel, noon
Feb. 8: Mardi Gras Parade, Downtown Ellisville, 5 p.m.
Feb. 8: Hattiesburg’s Caerus Mardi Gras Ball, The Bottling Co., 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: The Weeks, Brewsky’s, 9 p.m.
Feb. 8: SWA Live, Cameron Center, 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: GALentines Day Brunch, Keg & Barrel West, 11 a.m.
Feb. 10: Ladies' Night: Winter Wreath, Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
Feb. 12: JCRW Feb.ruary Meeting, The Gables, noon-1 p.m.
Feb. 13: Galentine’s Day Candle Workshop, Hand+Made, 6 p.m.
Feb. 13: United Way of the Pine Belt Region’s annual meeting, United Way, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Feb. 14: Kids' Craft Night No. 1 - Valentine’s Drop Off, Hand+Made,
5 p.m.
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Jeff Bates, The Ballroom at Hotel Alice, 6 p.m.
Feb. 14: Mardi Gras Ball 2020, The Stanford of Downtown Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: Kids' Craft Night No. 2 - Valentine’s Drop Off, Hand+Made,
5 p.m.
Feb. 15: The 88th Charity Ball - Mardi Gras Masquerade, Laurel Country Club, 6-11 p.m.
Feb. 15: MIA Jones College/SJHS Show, Jones College, 1 p.m.
Feb. 15: JCRW Krewe of Blue “Let Liberty Roll” Mardi Gras Parade, Laurel, 5-9 p.m.
Feb. 15: 8th annual Lighthouse Dash 5K, Petal Civic Center, 7 a.m.
Feb. 15: Hattiesburg’s ninth annual Caerus Mardi Gras Parade, 11 a.m.
Feb. 17: Kids' Craft Day, Hand+Made, 3 p.m.
Feb. 18: Drake Bell, Brewsky’s, 8 p.m.
Feb. 19: K&B King Cake Pairing, Keg & Barrel, 6 p.m.
Feb. 20: Bon Iver, The Saenger Theater, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: Inaugural Military Mardi Gras Ball, Thad Cochran Center, 6 p.m.
Feb. 22: The Magnolia Boys, Faith Ministries Church, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: Girl Scout World Thinking Day 2020, Waynesboro-Wayne County Library, 5 p.m.
Feb. 22: Annual Natural Benefit Beauty Pageant,
Quality Inn & Suites, 9 a.m.
Feb. 22: Ladies Afternoon: Framed Barn Quilt Sign, Hand+Made, 2 p.m.
Feb. 27-March 1: Boggin' in the South with Frank Foster,
South MS Off-Road & RV
Feb. 29: Ability Inclusive Ministry Training Event, Mount Vernon Church, 8 a.m.
Feb. 29: SWA Championship Wrestling, Sandersville, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 29: 4th annual Wine & Whiskey Festival, Canebrake Country Club, 5 p.m.
Feb. 29: Sideline Blues, Sidelines Sports Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
