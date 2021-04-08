Felder Rushing to Speak at LRMA

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host acclaimed Mississippi horticulturist Felder Rushing for Art Talk on Thursday, April 15, from noon to 1 p.m. on the museum’s front lawn. Rushing will discuss his new book, “Maverick Gardeners: Dr. Dirt and Other Determined Independent Gardeners,” an entertaining inside look at independent gardeners across the world, which will be available for purchase through the LRMA gift shop. Tables and chairs will be provided; in case of inclement weather, the presentation will take place in the Sanderson Gallery (masks and social distancing required).
Rushing is an 11th-generation American gardener, a “nonstuffy” horticulturist who travels the world looking for simple garden approaches, which he promotes in his newspaper columns, books, magazine articles and NPR radio program. The author of more than 20 books and founder of Slow Gardening, he was selected by Southern Living as one of “25 people most likely to change the South.”
ArtTalk, sponsored by West Quality Food Services, Inc., is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to bring lunch. Desserts and beverages will be provided.
For more information, call LRMA at 601-649-6374 or visit the website www.LRMA.org.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. The Museum is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street in historic downtown Laurel. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
