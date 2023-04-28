If it had happened today, it would have been a major sports story — no, a major news story. There would have been iPhone videos going viral and commentary on ESPN. Sports-talk callers would have melted down the phone lines. Coaches would have been fired, and lawsuits filed. Someone may have even been publicly flogged.
But none of that happened in 1968. It went unnoticed, unless you were one of the players on the high school football field the day it happened. They remember this event the same way people remember where they were when Kennedy was shot.
It was spring of my freshman year in high school. The school I was attending was brand new — so new that it didn’t have juniors and seniors. We just had a freshman and sophomore class. That meant when we began spring training for football, only a small, inexperienced group was participating. And we actually thought it was supposed to be fun. It was a game, right? Weren’t games played for fun? Wrong. This was the heyday of Bear Bryant football, and to our coaches, that meant to take this stuff seriously.
No one took football more seriously than the newest coach on our staff, Bobby Johns. He was a three-time All SEC, two-time All-American defensive back at Alabama in 1965-67. Johns was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs but eventually chose to come back home and coach high school football. Pro football was nowhere near as financially lucrative then as it is now. So, Johns returned to Birmingham and began his career by reaching out to his former high school coach Dewell Crumpton, who had recently become the head coach at our new school. With that connection, Johns quickly joined his staff.
Within a few weeks, spring training started. And from the first day, the coaches were unhappy with our efforts. Maybe it was because the freshmen weren’t used to thinking about football in late March. Maybe the sophomores were focused on harassing the freshmen. It didn’t matter. We were considered one team — a team that needed an attitude adjustment.
The coaches tried everything. They screamed, deprived us of water and made us run extra wind sprints. Nothing got our attention … until that afternoon.
I remember it clearly. I was leaving history class, headed to the gym to get dressed for practice, when I saw two of my teammates. They looked like they had just seen the angel of death.
I said, “Hey, guys. Everything all right?”
“Just go inside the gym and look on the bleachers. You’ll see.”
And they continued walking, shaking their heads. This sequence of events filled me with a curious dread. Obviously, something had terrorized my buddies. But, what could that be?
I got my answer when I walked through the double doors and passed the concession stand. There, sitting on the bleachers, was the angel of death — in the person of Coach Bobby Johns. He was lacing up his cleats, fully dressed out in pads and helmet.
My heart jumped in my throat. I knew what this meant. We were about to pay for our slothfulness. An All-American defensive back was about to practice with us.
As you might expect, our locker room was like a sweaty funeral home. If anyone talked at all, it was just above a whisper. My fellow linemen were silently thanking the Almighty that we did not touch the football. I knew today was going to be a bad day if you were a running back or receiver.
I don’t recall a lot of specifics about the practice. I suppose that’s because the mind tries to block out traumatic events from its memory. I do remember how much Coach Johns looked like a football player. Everything he wore — shoulder pads, pants, helmet — fit perfectly. On the other hand, my ill-fitting uniform made me look like a 6-year-old on Halloween night. All I was missing was a bag of candy.
There’s a term old-timers use to describe hard hits on a football field: “the pads popped.” I had no idea what that meant until the scrimmage began. Then Coach Johns hit one of our running backs. Those pads didn’t pop — they exploded. He was like a piranha in a school of minnows, running from sideline to sideline, hitting anything that moved. This was especially disturbing to me. I was an Alabama fan, and just a few months ago, Bobby Johns was a beloved hero of mine. Now he was right in front of me, mowing down my teammates. It was like learning that Tom Hanks was a serial killer. As the carnage unfolded, once again, I thanked God I wasn’t out there.
I heard some parents weren’t too happy about what happened that day. I don’t know. But I do know this — the rest of our spring practices were pretty dang good. There’s nothing like the threat of an all-star defensive back terrorizing your teammates to give practice an extra spark.
And you can be sure that for the rest of spring training, we always checked the gym bleachers before we went in the locker room.
Joe Hobby is a comedian from Alabama who wrote for Jay Leno for many years. Find more of Joe’s stories on his blog mylifeasahobby.blogspot.com/?m=1. Also, follow him on Facebook at: Joe Hobby Comedian- Writer
