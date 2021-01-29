I had a farm on the Avenue. Not really. I had two raised beds in the backyard. That is a farm compared to what big-city people have. They have a windowsill and a terra cotta pot of basil. So again, praise the Lord we live in Laurel.
Back some years ago, when I first viewed this house, the flashing neon sign spelling out “Money Pit” was totally ignored. This was before “Home Town” had surfaced. I did see this house on Season 1. It was the house not picked.
There was no ignoring squatters had been inhabiting it. One of the squatters was named Rhonda. I know because that name was scratched into the hardwood floors in several rooms. Rhonda had a huge dog with claws like Edward Scissorhands, judging by the gouges in the doors.
The kitchen had nothing but rotting sub-flooring and one lone pipe sticking up. The corroded water pipes! The ancient wiring! The bats in the chimney! No heating or cooling system or insulation.
But it had charm. Wavy windowpanes, glass doorknobs, stairs with a landing. I’ve always blocked out any sensible choice in life if a hint of charm could be viewed or imagined. I was deep into imagination.
Then what to my wondering eyes should appear but a block-long backyard. It would be nothing to clear. It was basically a jungle full of Popeye’s chicken bags and whisky bottles. I ignored it all and envisioned tomatoes, snap beans and squash thriving under the Mississippi sun.
Imagine! Soups and jams made from my own garden and God’s bounty. Succulent, bursting-with-flavor-and-goodness tomatoes on the kitchen windowsill. Gifting everyone with zucchini. I may even learn to can!
It so happens there is a cellar here divided into three sections. One is intended for hanging hams and shelving rows of gleaming jars of vegetables I would “put up.”
I sent off for seed catalogues like I was Laura Ingalls. I ordered a Pottery Barn gardening tote, as if I had any money left after the plumbing installation. But it came with a matching apron and gloves in “Fox Hollow.” And the gardening forks were copper.
Then I hillbillied myself some raised beds, making a note to paint them in cheerful summer colors. Sustainable whimsy! A note here ... Mrs. Fairley, I realize I’ve started paragraphs out with the pronoun “I,” but this was indeed a solitary endeavor.
Did I mention my main and favorite hobbies are reading and avoiding the sun? And that my plan to garden was to be a break from the never-ending nightmare of home renovation?
The current rescue pup, Sully, chewed up my Fox Hollow gardening tote, the apron, the gloves, the knee pads. And he made a fairly major dent in the tools. So there went that dream.
Still I pony-soldiered on with a straw hat, a kitchen fork and tomatoes from Lowe’s. I watered. I checked those tomatoes as if they were on a detonator. One day, I glanced out and did a double-take. A hanging something was there!
I raced, no, I didn’t race out there. That was literary license. I carefully made my way down the back steps holding on to the handrail. And I found a small hanging yellow marble. It was most certainly not a succulent tomato I could slice and present in MeeMaw’s cut glass bowl.
That was it, Reader. The sum total of my summer garden. All those bags of top soil laid to waste. By July, I had faced the truth. But wait! Suddenly, I remembered years of traipsing behind my mother in the greenhouse at the original Anthony’s Florist on 3rd Avenue. I can still remember that loamy smell. There was a little bridge I would skip across outside among the flower beds.
That must be it. I wasn’t a vegetable grower. I was a flower grower. Soon my friend and master gardener Carolyn Ruth Stancill would be asking me for tips! Back to Lowe’s.
Sparing you the sad details, I buy flowers at Kroger in $5 bouquets. I get tomatoes from LeniG, who lives in Crystal Springs, which happens to be the Tomato Capital of the World.
It remains the same day over and over here. Stray animals take up residence and workmen who are forever here. Calls from relatives, friends and neighbors.
I read in the shade and watch the world spin and spin.
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public and never-ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
