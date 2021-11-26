The Kiwanis Club of Laurel isn’t waffling this year. Flapjacks will be served to the masses again on the first Saturday of December, and club members are fired up about being back at the big griddle after a one-year hiatus.
Those who attend the Kiwanis Pancake Day on Dec. 4 will be treated to all-they-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCO (428 West Oak St.) and First Baptist Church (607 West 5th St.).
“After being forced to cancel Kiwanis Pancake Day last year due to COVID-19, we are back this year and ready to serve our renowned pancakes and sausage,” said Kiwanis Club of Laurel President Randy Smith.
Ticket prices are going up to $10 this year, but the age of children who can eat free is also increasing, from 3 to 5.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Laurel with proceeds going to fund scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Laurel Christian School, Laurel High, Northeast Jones, South Jones and West Jones.The proceeds also go to provide every third-grade student in Jones County enrolled in public, private or homeschool settings to get free multiplication and division flash cards to assist in their math proficiency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.