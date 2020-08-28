In the last two years, we have attempted to take only one real vacation with KJ. We traveled all the way to Atlanta for KJ to attend his first Atlanta Braves baseball game. KJ was 14 months old and I had every little detail mapped out perfectly.
What I did not perfectly detail was the road work that turned our seven-hour drive into an almost nine-hour drive. Nor did I really take into consideration just how hot it would be sitting in the baseball stadium in the middle of June. For the three games we attended, we did not make it past the fifth inning. That did not stop our baseball-loving boy from having the best time ever.
Now that we have two children, I honestly did not know when or if we would ever take a vacation before Bradley turns 2. I knew how much work and planning went into our vacation with a 1-year-old KJ, and realistically, did not see how it would be possible to venture away with a toddler and baby. However, when the opportunity arrived for a family vacation at the beach, we started planning immediately — and by we, I really mean me. If you have a husband, you know what I am talking about.
Fortunately, I work more efficiently with a deadline and I crave the need for lists. Once the reservations were made, it did not take me long to begin ordering all of our beach necessities. When the Amazon packages began appearing on our doorstep, my husband realized that my planning mode had been activated and quickly made himself scarce.
I spent the next couple of weeks finalizing my shopping and completing my packing lists. With the bags loaded and the car filled to the brim, we were ready to embark on our first vacation as a family of four.
We really did not know what would be in store for us. KJ had never been to the beach before, and we were not sure what he would think of it all or if he would even like it. Since our boy is not a fan of his hands being dirty, we really did not expect him to be a fan of the sand. Thankfully, we were far off base and KJ absolutely loved everything the beach and Gulf Shores had to offer.
Sister, on the other hand, was not quite a fan of it all just yet. Between playing in the sand, wading in the ocean and hunting for shells, our short beach day had all of us worn out. By the time we pulled out of the parking lot, KJ and Bradley were fast asleep in their carseats.
While the day at the beach was definitely the highlight of the trip, we were able to experience some new firsts for the kids (bowling and goofy golfing) all while creating a whole bushel of new memories with the family.
Although coronavirus had our trip looking a little different, we truly enjoyed getting to escape reality for a few days and focus on spending time with our family. Needless to say, we are all still recovering, and there may or may not be bags that have yet to be unpacked.
Now that we have conquered a vacation with a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old, I feel confident that we can conquer almost anything.
