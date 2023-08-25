HEALTHY LIVING with Dr. Eva Abbo

What is it about fast food that has us coming back for more? We have been told it is the tantalizing mix of fat, sugar and salt. The fat theory, however, does not hold up since, as a nation, we have cut back on fat since the mid-1980s from 40 percent of total calories to 30 percent or less with the goal of eradicating heart disease. Looking at the data on sugar, the overall consumption is down from more than 100 pounds per person per year to about 80 pounds, and yet type 2 diabetes and obesity have been rising astronomically over the last 40 years.

