What is it about fast food that has us coming back for more? We have been told it is the tantalizing mix of fat, sugar and salt. The fat theory, however, does not hold up since, as a nation, we have cut back on fat since the mid-1980s from 40 percent of total calories to 30 percent or less with the goal of eradicating heart disease. Looking at the data on sugar, the overall consumption is down from more than 100 pounds per person per year to about 80 pounds, and yet type 2 diabetes and obesity have been rising astronomically over the last 40 years.
If it is not the fat or the sugar, what in fast or processed foods has driven the rapid deterioration in our health over the past 70 years? Remember the 2004 movie by Morgan Spurlock “Supersize Me”? He pledged to eat all his meals at McDonald’s for an entire month. The outcome: a 24 1/2 pound weight gain, fatty liver and pre diabetes! He also complained of low energy, mood swings and sexual dysfunction. It took him 14 months to get back to normal with the help of his then girlfriend, a vegan.
Many great minds have attempted to solve the puzzle over why fast and processed foods are so detrimental to human health. The U.S. and Great Britain have the highest consumption of fast and processed food in the world with 60 percent of the population eating it daily due to it being convenient, cheap and a big time-saver. You can consume it on the road or you can take it home in convenient microwave-ready packaging or in bags of chips, cookies and boxes of cereals.
The story begins to unfold due to a Dr. Carlos Monteira’s interest in nutrition. After he completed medical school in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1966, he studied the nutritional status of the marginalized people in Brazil. These plantation workers were for the most part malnourished and suffered from vitamin deficiencies, such as a deficiency of Vitamin B3 or Niacin, which causes pellagra. There was no sign of obesity anywhere. Things were similar all over the world at the time with the science of nutrition focusing on deficiencies such as proteins and vitamins, trying to figure out the minimum daily requirements.
Fast forward into the mid-1990s and the trend was reversed. Overweight and obesity were now rampant among those same workers and their children. This was in contrast to the well-to-do in Brazil. He set out to find the causative factor in their food. What he found were two types of consumption — the traditional diet with its heavy reliance on rice and beans vs consumption of soft drinks, cereals, instant noodles and prepared desserts. There was a 400 percent increase in the consumption of these new foods between 1974 and 2003.
Still grappling with this problem, Monteiro came upon Michael Pollan’s 2007 article in the New York Times titled “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.”
Pollan, a famous food writer, also advised consumers to read food labels and put it back if more than five ingredients were listed or any that would be unrecognizable to one’s grandmother. He also commented that almost any traditional diet is associated with good health such as the French eating lots of cheese, made from saturated fat, washed down with red wine or the Italians eating pasta on a daily basis heaped with vegetables.
Another paper written jointly by authors of the University of Minnesota and the University of Wollengong in Australia from 2018, entitled “Food, not nutrients is the fundamental unit in nutrition,” pointed out the phenomenon that foods such as whole grains, nuts, olives and oily fish reduce chronic disease risk. This contrasts with zero benefit or even harm when taking these same nutrients such as beta-carotene, fish oil or B vitamins as supplements.
These findings led to the NOVA classification created by Carlos Monteira MD, PhD and his team at the University of Sao Paulo. It was designed as a guideline to estimate the degree of food processing. NOVA class 1 is food that you can eat straight from the tree or bush, as in apples, tomatoes or berries. NOVA class 2 are culinary ingredients such as spices, salt, vinegar, honey, starches, fats and oils, NOVA class 3 are partially processed such as cheese, butter, canned vegetables or fish, bread, pasta etc., that with the addition of the culinary ingredients from class 2 can be turned into wholesome dishes by the home cook. NOVA class 4, on the other hand, is the industrially produced food consisting of sodas, carbonated drinks, energy and sports drinks, savory snacks, ice cream, candy, cookies, breakfast cereals, deli meats, frozen pizza and dinners, to name a few.
Next time you stroll down the endless aisles full of frozen food and ice cream in your super market, try to read the labels with the ingredient list and pretty soon you realize that all the ingredients are very similar, whether it is frozen pizza or ice cream.
Dr. Kevin Hall from the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in Bethesda, Md., was initially critical of Dr. Monteiro’s findings. His main criticism of the NOVA classification is that UPF is just nutrient-poor food, high in saturated fat, sugar and salt and that people who eat mostly ultra processed food eat less fruit and vegetables, smoke more and don’t exercise.
To prove his point, Dr. Hall recruited 20 men and women average age of 30 of varying shapes and weight. These volunteers were put up at the NIH’s Clinical Center for four weeks. Half were started on the UPF diet, bought from local stores. The other half were put on the unprocessed diet, made entirely by the in house chefs and dietitians. There was no caloric restriction in either group. After two weeks the groups were crossed over, with the group on the UPF diet now assigned to eat the unprocessed diet and the group on the latter changing to the UPF diet for another two weeks.
The results of the experiment were quite a surprise for Dr. Hall. While on the UPF diet, the volunteers ate an average of 500 calories more than those on the unprocessed diet and gained weight accordingly. Participants on the unprocessed diet lost weight even though they could eat as much as they liked. Note these are short-term findings as in the movie “Supersize Me.”
But study after study seems to indicate that the findings are real. A study published in the British Medical Journal analyzing the dietary intake of 100,000 people from 2020, saw a strong link to cancer of all types, with a diet high in UPF. For every 10 percent increase in UPF intake, there is a 10 percent overall increase in cancer, in particular breast cancer. Chinese researchers, analyzing data from 92,000 Americans, found that increased consumption of UPF is associated with increased death from cardiovascular disease such as heart attacks and strokes. An article published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine from March 2023 found a strong association of premature death in people consuming a diet high in UPF. Of 540,000 premature deaths in Brazil 57,000 were due to the overconsumption of UPF. In other words, decreasing your UPF intake by 50 percent could prevent 29,000 premature deaths. Many people still are of the opinion that it is the nutrient-poor food, full of fat, sugar and salt, driving the epidemic, but when researchers control for all of that, it still comes down to the ultra processing and not the nutritional content.
Advice to the wise: reduce your consumption of fast food, ultra processed foods and include more foods from NOVA class 1, such as an apple a day, can lower your risk of dying from heart disease by 8 percent and any additional serving of fresh fruit or vegetable lowers the risk even more. Best of all, return to home-cooking using whole foods.
You will not only feel better, but probably can stop many drugs prescribed for ailments such as indigestion, anxiety, insomnia etc., arising from the over consumption of UPFs.
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and former Laurel resident who still frequently visits.
