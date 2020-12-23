Members of the Laurel Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police gathered Thursday morning at Walmart in Laurel to participate in the annual "Shop With A Cop" event. Personnel from the Laurel Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department joined to purchase gifts with funding provided by the Laurel FOP Lodge which was raised through fundraisers. The Christmas gifts were given out Saturday to less fortunate families with children who were selected earlier by FOP members based on law enforcement referrals. The FOP thanked Walmart “for being a great community member” by hosting the event.
