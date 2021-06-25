Founded in 1981, the Animal Rescue League is one of few no-kill shelters in Mississippi.
This means there is no time limit on adoptions of each animal. If they are not adopted, they live out their lives at the shelter. They are NOT euthanized just for being unwanted. Because of this, the shelter is often at max capacity, so in order to make room for new intakes, they place animals with foster families.
These placements are usually short-term situations until an animal heals or weans their puppies/kittens. In a lot of situations, animals are set to be transported to another rescue and must be out of a vet or shelter setting for two weeks prior to the trip so they aren’t exposed to any diseases.
Fostering for the ARL is as easy as it gets! The shelter provides kennels, blankets, toys, food, bowls, pee pads, leashes, harnesses, as well as any necessary vet visits. They never want to put their fosters in a financial bind.
They just want fosters to do what they do best — love animals. The animals will have their second round of vaccinations before coming into their foster home, and the ARL also provides the vaccinations moving forward and anything else leading up to the adoption of the animals.
More than anything, the shelter needs fosters to provide a loving environment, so the animals can be socialized and learn what it’s like to have a family of their own!
Fosters are one of the most important tools in the shelter world! They not only help the animal they are caring for, but they open up a much-needed space for another neglected or stray animal to come into the shelter.
To inquire about fostering, call the ARL at 601-649-0821.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.