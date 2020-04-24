The Mississippi Department of Mental Health is making available free Youth Mental Health First Aid for parents, educators, families this summer in 11 cities throughout the state.
Youth Mental Health First Aid is eight hours of training designed to teach professionals who regularly interact with young people how to help those who may be experiencing a mental-health or substance-use crisis. Parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens are welcome to register for one of the trainings, but space is limited.
The nearest cities and dates of the training are Brandon, July 9; McComb, July 22 and Meridian, July 16. Registration information can be found on the DMH web site and on the DMH Facebook page.
The course introduces common mental-health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development and teaches a five-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD) and eating disorders.
For registration information, email Courtney Littleton at courtney.littleton@dmh.ms.gov or visit DMH online at www.dmh.ms.gov or www.facebook.com/dmhmississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.