Friends Randy Jackson and Tony Hamrick, both of Laurel, shared an unlikely journey when both were diagnosed with prostate cancer a year apart from each other, seeing the same doctors, having surgery at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., and following similar treatment plans.
Jackson, the owner of Flowertyme in Laurel, wants men to know not to take a “sit and wait” approach as he was aggressive in catching cancer early, talking to his doctor and following through on a treatment plan. And a year later, when his longtime friend Hamrick, a nurse for 30 years, was also diagnosed with prostate cancer, he knew how to be supportive of his friend.
Men need to be able to talk about prostate cancer, Hamrick said.
“I equate prostate cancer to breast cancer — if it is not treated, you can have a killer cancer,” Hamrick said.
There’s a bunch of stigma about it, and most men don’t want anyone to know they have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Jackson said.
“It’s just almost like they are ashamed,” Jackson said. “Through the years I had had some issues, but the way they find it is through a PSA test through blood work.”
The prostate-specific antigen is a protein found in the blood that is made by the prostate gland, and a prostate-specific antigen test determines the level of the protein in the blood.
A level of 0 to 4 nanograms per milliliter of PSA detected in the blood is considered safe, but a doctor will monitor the levels if they continue to rise.
Sometimes men may only have an infection, prostatitis, which does not mean they have cancer, Jackson said. At one point before he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he was on and off antibiotics for six months while his doctor monitored his PSA levels.
Through the years, Jackson’s PSA levels were 2 to 3 nL per mg, but in March 2019, his PSA level reached 4 nL per mg. After speaking with urologist Dr. Jens Graverson, he was prescribed more antibiotics and given another PSA test to see if the levels would decrease. But Jackson’s levels reached 5.7.
Graverson and Jackson considered his options and without hesitation, Jackson chose to have a prostatectomy.
“I asked him what would he do in my shoes, and he said ‘I’d have a full prostatectomy because if you don’t and it spreads, it will spread to the bones,” Jackson said.
Jackson made the choice to aggressively attack cancer in his body, opting for prostatectomy and a biopsy. His biopsy came back cancerous, but Graverson told him he had caught it early. In June 2019 after being officially diagnosed, Jackson began researching his treatment options and decided on going to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
“I went on a Monday to get my bloodwork, had my pre-op stuff on Tuesday, had the surgery on Wednesday — full prostate removal — and left the hospital Friday. I made it to my 40-year class reunion that Saturday.”
A year later in March 2021, Hamrick was also diagnosed with prostate cancer after his PSA levels came back abnormal. He also opted for prostatectomy and biopsy to see whether his prostate harbored cancerous cells.
“I could have had radiation to treat the cancer but opted for the DaVinci robotic surgery to have the cancer removed at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville,” Hamrick said, noting that men need to know if they chose radiation therapy and three to four years later the cancer reoccurs they would not have the option of robotic surgery, which can be less invasive and offer faster recovery time. After a four-hour surgery and recovery time, Hamrick is on a post-op routine of having his PSA levels checked every three months. If they come back clear, the PSA checks are twice annually.
“I’ve always advised my patients, family and friends not to take a watch and wait approach,” Hamrick said. “Cancer is a foreign substance and if it is there, it is not going anywhere on its own.”
Hamrick encourages men to find a doctor they feel comfortable with to talk about prostate health and have PSA screenings.
“Men need to be particularly aware, and it’s not emasculation — if you have prostate cancer and do nothing about it, you aren’t going to be able to live with it,” Hamrick said.
