Laurel grad looking to make mark on stage, screen, studio
•
Lakken Johnikin was homeless and suffering the scars of abuse when she graduated from high school in Laurel in 2004, but now she’s found a home on stage, screen and studio, prepared to let her light shine.
Performing under the stage name “Elle Jai,” she recently signed with Alabama-based Rutkus Management and Savageworld Entertainment as she prepares to release a single, perform with established artists and appear in a Netflix movie that’s scheduled to begin shooting in April.
“My goal is to be in every genre,” she said Thursday while visiting the second annual Black History Exhibit at the YWCO in downtown Laurel. “I was always told that I couldn’t do multiple jobs, but I’m pursuing my dreams.”
It turns out, she was a pretty good actress while she was attending R.H. Watkins High School. She was “Little Colonel” of the Golden Girls dance team and on the honor roll, she said. But her life wasn’t as idyllic as it appeared.
“I was homeless when I graduated … but no one knew,” she said.
Johnikin was living with a foster family, but her biological mom wouldn’t make that official because that would cut into her receiving government benefits, Johnikin explained. Staying with her mother wasn’t an option, though.
“My mom was mentally unstable … I was being abused,” she said, declining to go into details. “(My mom) hated my father, and I reminded her of him.”
That’s all in the past now, Johnikin said.
“I got saved with the teaching of forgiveness, and I was able to move past it all and focus on the future,” she said. “My mom and me have a great relationship now.”
Johnikin is having to endure her own hardships now. She’s raising three children — ages 13, 6 and 5 — alone after their father, 30-year-old Khiry Davis, died of COVID-19 last year.
“The ultimate goal is to find stability for myself and the three little ones,” she said.
She has a table set up at the downtown exhibit and is preparing to perform at the Southern Soul Spring Fever in Montgomery, Ala., next weekend alongside R&B/soul singer Calvin Richardson.
“I’m going to try to get through it without acting like a groupie,” Johnikin joked. “I’m excited and super nervous.”
Elle Jai is billed as a “Southern soul blues artist” by her promoter and, in addition to a single that’s about to be released, she will be doing some “collaborations with major blues singers” in the near future. She’s also looking forward to being in “Paint Guns,” which begins filming for Netflix in April, “but I can’t say any more than that,” manager Ron Shuford said.
Johnikin has “one of the most powerful voices since the late great Mrs. Whitney Houston,” he said, adding that their vocal strengths are “comparable.” Johnikin has an “unmatched tone” that blends influences from gospel, R&B, soul and pop, Shuford said, adding that she was “possibly born to be the biggest star of our time!”
He described her as “goal-oriented” after beginning singing with small groups, praise teams and choirs. She auditioned for American Idol, opened for award-winning artists such as Beverly Crawford and Tamela Mann and won a statewide gospel talent search in 2012.
Johnikin said the stage has saved her and she’s eager to see where it takes her.
“I’m just grateful I had an outlet,” she said. “Homelessness was not in the cards for me. I’m ready to see what God has planned. I like to get in a still place so I can hear his voice. He’s my lifeline.”
