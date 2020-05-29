Coloring the future of The City Beautiful
If you were walking around Downtown Laurel the weekend of April 18, you may have been wondering about all the commotion coming from Leontyne Price Park on Central Avenue. Tucked inside the brick walls adjacent to the music park was what appeared to be a junkyard of sorts, containing the leftovers of clean-up projects of the past. Broken pot plants, leaking water pipes, pieces of brick and concrete blocks, all seemingly dumped there, waiting for someone to notice them and haul them off. A little more than a month ago, someone did.
Laurel is full of talented individuals who share the great skill of art-making, but there is limited space and opportunity to showcase their masterpieces. Many of these locals have a hunger for the arts and Bridget Smith, coordinator of the newly formed Pine Belt Fine Arts Cooperative, is one of them. It has long been her dream that her fellow artisans have a home to be promoted and that art, of any medium, be encouraged, understood and appreciated by the community.
After discussing several possibilities for this dream to come true, Bridget and I set out on a walking tour of downtown Laurel to scope out areas that might be suitable for local artists to display their work. We had the opportunity to discuss the art cooperative with a few downtown business owners, and we were met with open arms. Chad Knight, owner of Knight Butcher, agreed to be one of the first downtown establishments to offer wall space to a co-op member to display their work. Alise Mathews of Shug’s Cookie Dough and Candy Bar also became a willing partner to allow art to be displayed in her business, excited for the opportunity to help provide a platform for viewing to natives and tourists alike (once COVID-19 finds its way out of Mississippi). Amy Luker, owner of Pinehurst Rathskeller, is a charter member of Pine Belt Fine Arts Cooperative and will be active in helping select items to be shown in her Fine Arts Gallery. And this is only the beginning.
As Bridget and I continued our walking tour, we stumbled across that hidden gem of a space in Leontyne Price Park. Almost simultaneously, we wished aloud that the co-op could be granted permission to use that area for an outdoor gallery, suitable for mural work, outdoor art exhibitions or simply a place for local art lovers to gather to exchange ideas. The next week, I made a few telephone calls to investigate the ownership of said dream gallery, and once again was met with welcome reception.
Michael McKinnon, owner of the property, also shares the love of art and enthusiastically agreed to allow PBFAC to temporarily and freely use the space to promote the home-grown art community. His long-term plan for the location is to build a custom-designed workspace for his architect firm, but in the meantime, he fully supports the co-op’s goal of promoting programs of exposure, outreach, education, art therapy and exhibitions.
In exchange for Mr. McKinnon’s generosity, a few inspirational souls agreed to help clean up the lot and get it prepared for whatever creativity the members of PBFAC can muster up.
That creativity is evident at the park now — but the work is not done yet, Smith said.
When all the wall art is complete — soon — she’ll have about six or seven slots to fill for floor art. For the walls, she gathered mural artists from Hattiesburg, Byram and Laurel on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“When I put the call out, the spots were full in three hours,” she said. “We’re talking about having a meeting soon. ... Having a co-op will encourage local artists to get involved with community projects, displaying their work and being involved in the local art community. Be on the lookout for that.”
Artists were involved in all aspects of the operation and contributed to outreach programs through civic engagement, public art exhibits and beautification projects, of which this is the first of many. It is the hope that several artists will “stake their claim” on a section of the wall in order to hold their spot for their own concrete canvas.
The PBFAC is an unincorporated non-profit organization with aspirations of attaining full tax-exempt status. We work with local businesses to maximize exposure, offer continuous social media exposure, unconventional exhibits and our eclectic scope of members allows us to widely impact our community.
If you are interested in participating in the artist cooperative, you can find us on our Facebook page: Pine Belt Fine Arts Cooperative or call Bridget Smith at
601-319-9986.
— Jack Hammett
contributed to this story
