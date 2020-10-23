Gamma Iota members met in September for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions began. Members wore masks, social distanced and enjoyed being together. The first order of business was announcing all 2019-20 officers had agreed to remain in office until the chapter year ends in June. The vote was unanimous. As a chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Gamma Iota helps raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 1972, ESA has raised more than $312 million in cash and pledges for the kids of St. Jude. Since the first Jackson Dream Home was built in 2002, Gamma Iota has served as hostesses at every open house, showing off the house, and selling tickets, until 2020, when no open house occurred because of COVID restrictions. Gamma Iota members also donate their time and resources to support a variety of local needs. Officers are, from left, Karen Blackledge, second vice president; Kim Dearman, first vice president; Linda Rogers, recording secretary; Marie Senften, president, Patty Mapp, awards chairwoman; Louise Stewart, treasurer; Janet Farrell, parliamentarian; and Ginny Gough, educational chairmwoman. (Submitted photo)
