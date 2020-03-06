The Ellisville Garden Club will host a spring plant sale on Saturday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the corner of Front and West Holly Street — across from the Ellisville Police Department.
There will be a wide selection of pass-a-long plants from the yards of local gardeners.
There also will also have yard art, bird houses, garden tools, pine straw and more.
Proceeds will benefit various gardening and beautification projects around Ellisville.
