The City of Laurel and Park Place Garden Club will host a rededication of the arboretum in Gardiner Park at 10:30 am on Thursday. The event is open to the public.
The arboretum in Gardiner Park was the first native Mississippi arboretum in the state when it was established almost 40 years ago by Park Place Garden Club. Following the December 2019 tornado, Park Place Garden Club was able to raise funds that were used to plant more than 20 trees in the park in recent days.
Special support for the project came from the National Garden Clubs, Inc. and the Jones County Council of Garden Clubs. Funds were also raised for additional trees to be planted around the Gardiner School building and for an arboretum map and educational guide, which will be developed by the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
The rededication program will also include a celebration by the Mississippi Forestry Commission of Mississippi Arbor Day, which is designated as Feb. 12 each year, and a special acknowledgement of Laurel as an official Tree City USA participant.
