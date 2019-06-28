There were plenty of frolicking kids in attendance, but this fun fundraiser wasn’t for the baby goats — it was for the homeless dogs and cats inside. The Animal Rescue League hosted two goat yoga classes in June to raise money for the work it does. “While this may not be the most meditative and relaxing yoga class you've ever been to, it will surely be the most memorable — perfect for melting that stress away!” … That’s how the ARL Facebook page described the sessions. Lindsey Schmoekel, who is a certified yoga instructor and an ARL board member, conducts the classes. The $35 fee includes 45 minutes of yoga instruction and 10 minutes of photo time with the goats. “Goat kids are naturally curious and playful and our little goats love to cuddle,” according to the ARL Facebook page. Log on to the ARL page for updates about upcoming sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.