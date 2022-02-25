The grandson of Laurel’s first black police officer Capt. Simon Shanks Sr. died after a year-long battle with acute myeloid leukemia. After following in his grandfather’s footsteps after attending college and starting out in business in Georgia, Lt. Jack Lowell Johnson III served as a police officer for 25 1⁄2 years and commanded a patrol squad.
He was all about his family and the community, said Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn.
“Jack had a ready smile,” Lynn said. “Every time you saw him, he looked happy to see you. He could arrest someone and later have them thank him for doing it.”
Johnson was born in Laurel in 1967 and died Jan. 29 2022 after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, but he never gave up hope. He fought up until his last days, said Sgt. Brian Mixon of the Perry Police Department, who worked with
Johnson for 17 years.
“His integrity was pretty high and he always tried to tell the truth,” Mixon said. “He was real big on trying to help others. He had a way of communicating with others to where even if he arrested someone, they would still have a good relationship with him.”
Johnson grew up around Shanks and loved spending time with him, said Tanya Gray, Shanks’ daughter.
“He would be 100 this year,” Gray said. “He had a rare melanoma.”
But just like his grandson, even the criminals showed up at Shanks’ funeral. Those who loved and were even arrested by Shanks and Johnson showed them respect in their deaths. Johnson grew up in Quitman and had a strong connection to his family. He played football and ran track during high school, graduating in 1985 with honors and went on to play college football at the University of West Alabama where he majored in business administration and information systems technology. Johnson carried his love for sports and staying active throughout his life, Mixon said.
“He was super competitive, and even in his 40s and 50s, he was like a 20-year-old college athlete,” Mixon said.
He passed his love for sports on to his two children Trevor, 21, and Jaylon, 18. He and his wife Sherry Wigham were married for 31 years and they were active in the community and a family of faith. Johnson worked as an assistant manager at the BC Moore department store and opened the first store in Saluda, South Carolina in 1993.
He went on to get a master’s degree from Columbus University in Georgia. Mixon said had he went on to continue in private business, he could have made well over six figures with his determination and work ethic.
“But he chose law enforcement,” Mixon said. “It takes a special kind of person to do this job for as long as he did, and he was good at it.”
His dream, however, was to become a police officer.
He achieved that dream in 1996 and joined the Perry Police Department in Georgia, serving there for more than two decades. Lynn said when Johnson was in his mid 20s, he determined that becoming a police officer was a calling.
“He was good at what he did and had a unique skill set,” Lynn said. “He worked all the way up until he got sick.”
Johnson invested in his coworkers and staff, making sure they were doing alright in all areas of life, Mixon said.
“He always smiled and was invested in your life and would ask how you were doing and how your family was doing,” Mixon said. “He made an impression in a lot of people’s lives.”
Johnson started getting sick in the fall of 2020 and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in April 2021, Mixon said.
“He got a bone marrow transplant and it didn’t take,” Mixon said. “He stayed positive to the end. He was fortunate enough to know and not have to have left a conversation unhad.”
Johnson had asked Mixon 15 years ago to speak at his funeral, and when he got his diagnosis asked Mixon if he had his message for the funeral ready yet, Mixon said.
“He wanted me to meet with him and his preacher so that he could communicate with everyone before he was about to go,” Mixon said. “That was about three days before he passed and they had moved him to hospice. Even as his brain was becoming more compromised, he was still fighting. He was able to arrange his service so that Sherry didn’t have to.”
Karen Cleaveland Evans wrote on Facebook that she had the honor of being Johnson’s nurse during the hardest fight of his life.
“He fought with passion and perseverance, joy in times of suffering, and strength during his weakest moments,” Evans wrote. “He loved his family
fiercely and was so proud of his boys. The smile on his face when he talked about his wife and his boys was pure love.”
