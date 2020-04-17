If there is one thing that defines my family’s current situation in the middle of this pandemic, it’s togetherness. My wife, 22-year-old daughter and 18-year-old son have spent more quality time together than we have since 2011, when we crammed into a Volvo in Sweden and spent the next six months traveling to 72 cites in 17 countries in Europe and Asia.
Scroll down for Crawfish Quesadilla recipe
That trip defined our family. It is such a substantial part of who we are that all things in the life of our family are measured as “before the trip” or “after the trip.” When a family is in a situation such as that they develop an all-for-one-one-for-all bunker mentality. Despite the kids being 10 and 14 at the time — prime sibling disagreement age — they got along well.
I’ve got a feeling we’re going to look back on this time, despite the trouble going on in the world — just outside the property lines of our home — with a fondness similar to the one we have for the long trip through Europe.
I am a restaurant guy. We are a restaurant family. We typically dine out in one of our restaurants every day. We also support other locally owned restaurants. For the past three weeks, it’s all been home-cooked meals, three times a day, and it’s been a joy.
RSJ’s Ten Grilling Commandments:
1. Keep grill grates cleaned and oiled (Clean grates with a wire grill brush after every use, use an oil-soaked dish towel to grease the grates before turning on/firing up the grill). There are also some handy non-stick sprays and cleaners that work well to keep your grates clean.
2. Never use lighter fluid or charcoal already soaked in lighter fluid. Ever. Period. For the best-tasting grill food, use only pure hardwood lump charcoal
3. Know in advance the grill temperature required for the dish you’re preparing
4. Whether cooking with gas or charcoal — always preheat the grill
5. Know where the hot spots and the cool spots are and use them to your advantage
6. Heat means hot coals, not high flames
7. Leave food alone while it’s grilling — turn over once
8. Don’t underestimate the value of the grill’s lid. A closed lid adds flavor, regulates heat and prevents flare-ups
9. Don’t pierce meat with a fork or knife to check if it’s done. Learn how to grill by touch
10. Barbecue sauce always goes on at the last minute, if at all
I have started grilling again. I have always grilled occasionally, but I haven’t spent a lot of time behind a grill since my book “New South Grilling” was released in 2008. Back then I was using a gas grill donated by an appliance manufacturing company. These days, I am a Weber man to the core. I love my Weber grill and I use 100 percent whole lump charcoal and no artificial fuel. I had forgotten how much better grilled food is when it is grilled over real charcoal instead of gas.
That grilling cookbook, “New South Grilling,” was the most fun solo book project I ever completed. Mainly because I got to serve as the food stylist with the photographer my publisher sent down from New York. Though the process wasn’t without drama. We almost burned the restaurant to the ground.
Early one morning, midway through the recipe-testing phase of the grilling book, the ever-reliable Chef Linda Nance placed a pan of charcoal under the salamander, as we had done 1,000 times before. For some reason on this particular morning, she was distracted (she might say extremely focused) and forgot about the charcoal. Alone in the restaurant and oblivious to what was occurring behind the line, she went to work in the kitchen office. When she stepped back into the kitchen, the pan of coals in the salamander was on fire. Before she could run behind the line, the entire salamander was on fire and the flames were getting higher and hotter with each passing second.
The salamander is mounted high on the wall behind the char broiler. At first, she tried to put the fire out with kitchen towels. At this point, the situation looked as if she might be able to keep the elaborate hood-mounted fire extinguisher system from tripping, which would have shut the restaurant down for at least 24 hours. The towels did nothing more than fan the flames and catch on fire themselves.
When she realized that towels weren’t getting the job done, she grabbed one of the heavy rubber mats in the service area, jumped on the stove and tried to smother the 4-foot flames. Consequently, the mat caught on fire, and melted rubber began dripping on her arms. At the last moment, a member of the cleaning crew — and the only other person in the building — ran up with a hand-held fire extinguisher and doused the blaze.
“The good news is I’m OK, and the restaurant didn’t burn to the ground. The bad news is — we’re going to need a new salamander,” were the words that greeted me when I arrived that morning.
A fire is a restaurateur’s worst nightmare. Luckily, our restaurants survived the salamander-charcoal fiasco to serve customers another day. It was also around that time that we began using a metal chimney starter to light the outdoor grills. I still use it today.
Grill onward.
Crawfish Quesadillas
1/4 cup Olive Oil
1/4 cup Green Bell Peppers, chopped fine
1/4 cup Red Bell Peppers, chopped fine
1 Jalapeno, small dice
1/2 cup Yellow Onion, chopped fine
1/2 cup Green Onion, chopped fine
1 Tbl garlic, minced
2 tsp Creole Seasoning
3/4 pound Crawfish Tail Meat, in whole pieces
2 Tbl Fresh Cilantro, chopped
2 1/2 cups Jalapeno Jack Cheese, shredded
6, 8-10 inch Flour Tortillas
sour cream and salsa for serving
In a large skillet, heat olive oil and sauté green bell peppers, red bell peppers, jalapeno, yellow onion, green onion, and garlic until tender. Remove from heat and add Creole Seasoning and crawfish. Allow mixture to cool. Once cooled, add cilantro and cheese. Mix well.
Lay the flour tortilla on a flat surface and divide the filling evenly among them. Spread the filling so that it covers half of the tortilla. Fold the fill tortilla in half to form a semicircle.
Prepare the grill. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat both sides of the quesadilla with the remaining olive oil. Grill the quesadillas over indirect medium heat until well marked, about 4-6 minutes on each side. Rotate the quesadillas while cooking to prevent burning.
Remove the quesadillas from the grill and cut them into 4-6 triangles.
Yield:
6-10 servings
Prepare the grill. Sprinkle a small handful of chips over the prepared charcoal. Place the brisket back in a v-shaped baking rack in a roasting pan and cook over indirect low heat until the internal temperature reaches 190 degrees.
While the brisket is cooking, use a pastry brush to baste it with any juices that collect in the roasting pan. The brisket will take approximately 7-8 hours to cook. Add charcoal every 30-40 minutes and wood chips to the coals as needed to keep the smoke billowing.
Yield:
8-12 servings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.