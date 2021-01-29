After COVID-19 caused many nursing homes to cease all visitations from the public, families were not allowed to visit their loved ones, and church and ministry organizations were not be allowed to minister to the patients.
But Healing Harmony Outreach ministry, founded by Dr. Evangelist Sylvia Caver of Buckatunna, and SOAP (Sanctuary of Anointed Praise) Ministry, founded by Elder Sherrel Caver, managed to persevere through the crisis, continuing their nursing home ministry and completing their annual Christmas project.
For Christmas of 2020, Healing Harmony Outreach Ministry the groups partnered with small businesses, coworkers and local church ministries for their annual Christmas gift giveaways to nearly 500 people. Recipients were patients at nursing homes, veterans’ homes, people with special needs, homeless people and dialysis patients.
Gifts were given to the Pineview Nursing home residents in Waynesboro, Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing home residents, Washington County (Chatom, Ala.) Nursing Home, the Veterans Home in Collins, New Beginnings Adult Daycare (for those with special needs in Meridian), homeless people in Laurel and Wayne General Dialysis patients in Waynesboro.
Healing Harmony Outreach and SOAP ministries are nonprofit organizations that function off of charitable donations from the community and local businesses.
Caver’s organization started in September 2012, after she had a dream, and heard a voice encouraging her to “help the widowed and the orphaned,” she said. Caver then started on the mission to follow the command of that voice, which she believes was the Holy Spirit, she said.
“I just obeyed. I just said yes. And the series of books I would eventually write were named the ‘Because I Said Yes’ series,” she said. “The books tell the story of how all my dreams were shattered, and no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t put the pieces back together. It seemed like everything I touched crumbled. I felt like I was being done so wrong until I just wanted to give up and die. I was in a dark place. Then one day, I heard the voice speaking to me in my dreams — calling me to a high calling of serving and loving on God’s people. That was the moment I began to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Realizing there would be widows in nursing homes, she went to Pineview Nursing Home in Waynesboro. Caver’s mother said she wanted to come to the nursing home to pray for people, Caver did the singing and Minister Ervin Lacy decided to help. They named the group Healing Harmony Outreach Ministry and started visiting the Pineview once a month. One day, she gave gifts and fruit to the residents.
“I just ran with it despite the fact that I was a single mother of two children who lived on welfare,” she said. “From that point on, our ministry picked up a new nursing home facility every year. We also decided to include the Wayne General Dialysis patients and occasionally the homeless people in Laurel.”
When they gave to their first nursing home, there were 80 patients to give to. “
As of Christmas 2020, we gave to almost 500 patients,” she said. “We do not get grants to give these gifts. We have one revival once a year, and the rest of the expenses are paid out of our pockets.”
Caver is a minister and licensed evangelist. She graduated from Pneuma Theological Seminary with a doctorate degree in Christian counseling and a master's of higher education. She is almost finished with a second master’s of art in teaching and she has published two books. She works for the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a case manager.
Caver is anticipating adding the University of Mississippi Children’s Hospital to her list of facilities for special projects and Outreach.
