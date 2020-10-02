Things are not always what they seem to be. When I was young, I was quick to make up my mind or be influenced in an opinion. But I have learned to look deeper into a situation and weigh all the evidence.
In defense, I would like to say that I do not and have never felt slavery to be right. But many people look at past slavery in the South and point fingers and jump to conclusions. When one looks at past slavery in the South, the first two conclusions they jump to are that all white people in the South should be blamed for the injustice of slavery and all slave owners in the South were bad and mistreated their slaves.
I taught school in Natchez for 37 years and learned of a few enlightening happenings from some of the locals who had been there a long time. First, all slave owners were not Southerners. Some were from the North and came south to get in on the money being made from cotton. When the Civil War broke out, many high-trotted it back up North. Not all slave owners were bad and mistreated their slaves. Some considered their slaves members of their family and treated them kindly and with respect. And not all slave owners were white.
Take the case of William T. Johnson (1809-1851). Johnson was a freed slave and a barber living in Natchez. He was well-educated and could read and write. Johnson owned three barber shops, a bathhouse and an 800-acre plantation. He was also a slave holder. By 1850 Johnson owned 15 slaves. Johnson kept a diary and his writings are a valuable record of that period of history. Census records show that in 1850, 12 percent of the population of 773 freed blacks in Mississippi owned slaves.
To enrich our thinking, let us look at a little history concerning Natchez during, and right after the Civil War.
The City of Natchez is high on a bluff and located between Vicksburg and Baton Rouge on the Mississippi River. During the Civil War, the City of Vicksburg was a defense on the river for Natchez from the north and Baton Rouge was a defense from the south. Also, there were swamps and thick forests around Natchez on the eastern side. Natchez saw only one episode of action, and there were only two causalities in Natchez from the war. Toward the end of the war a gun boat happened to get past Baton Rouge on its way to help with the siege of Vicksburg. All the able-bodied men of Natchez had gone off to fight in other places, leaving only the very young boys and the very old men to protect the city
When the people saw the gunboat, they panicked. The shop keepers, down under the hill, ran to the top of the bluff and the young boys and elderly men grabbed their pitiful excuses for a gun and ran to the bluff and began to fire on the gunboat. The men on the gunboat returned the fire. One of the shop keepers was holding his young daughter’s hand and running up the bluff when one of the mortars hit the child. It was reported that she said, “Daddy, I think I am dead” and then fell down dead. The second causality was reported to be an elderly man who had a heart attack from all the excitement and died.
After the war ended, no one knew what to expect and NO ONE knew what to do. The slaves left the plantations and came to the City of Natchez. They came from plantations in Mississippi and Louisiana. Some did not want to leave the security of their plantations, but because it was a law, they had to leave.
The plantation owners had nothing to give the slaves because the war had drained them of everything. I was told that the slaves came to Natchez in droves. The Union officers were set up in one of the Natchez mansions and the soldiers were camped in tents around the mansion. They did not know what to do with so many slaves. Many of the slaves were like little children. They had been told all their lives when to wake up, when to go to sleep, what to eat, what to wear, what to do and how to think. Therefore, they could not think for themselves and did not know where to go or what to do when they were set free.
The Union soldiers instructed them to go below the bluff to what is now called Magnolia Vale. This was a low-lying land along the riverbank. The freed slaves were told to live there until the soldiers learned what to do with them. The freed slaves had no money, no food, no clothes, except the clothes on their back, and no shelter.
The Union soldiers then enlisted the freed black men into the army. They ordered them to build a staircase of one thousand steps to go up the bluff to the fort and ordered them to climb up and down the one thousand steps each day for drill practice. The freed slaves were given meager amounts of food and drank the water from the Mississippi River. Many of them developed illnesses from the polluted water, lack of nourishment and the mosquitoes. They died and were buried right where they were, in unmarked graves.
This neglectful treatment came from Northern soldiers who were placed in charge of and caring for the freed slaves. In fairness to the soldiers, some of the mistreatment was the result of the long drawn-out war and the lack of supplies.
And then, on the other hand, where did they get the supplies to build the 1,000 steps? It is my observation that war hurts everyone and sets civilizations back years in development. No one wins wars. Everyone loses.
Our history is full of injustices by people of all races, but we cannot go back and undo those injustices. We can only go forward. Hate is the tool of the enemy of all mankind. Hate is a sucker punch from the past. It swings when we are not looking. The wise duck the punch and are not suckered.
Taking out anger on others and mistreating them is not the answer. Forgiveness and learning from the past, is the answer. Treating others with kindness and respect is the only way to correct the past.
Rose Anderson is a retired elementary school teacher and published poet.
