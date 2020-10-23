Did you happen to see me waving to you in town last week? I talked to several visitors in our City Beautiful.
It’s a good day when we see Laurel being appreciated. For years, I have driven by homes in other towns thinking what it must be like to live there. Now out-of-state cars and vans regularly stop and take photographs of our neighborhoods.
What the group of young people — the best known, Ben and Erin Napier — have done for Laurel and Jones County is remarkable. But there is a problem. It’s messy and dirty. Litter.
To throw out one’s chicken boxes and Cheeto wrappers, beer bottles and worse takes someone with no self-respect.
Those carelessly or maliciously tossing out their trash need to ask themselves if they would want their grandmother forced to pick up all their Friday night’s refuse? I am that grandmother, and there are plenty more like me. Stop it.
If you passed by my house Saturday, you might have seen my grandson Alex helping me bag up the various and sundry items that were thrown out car windows.
After that never-ending chore was done, we had some errands. At one point, Alex said to me, “I’m ready to go back to your place.”
I looked at him blankly.
“Do I have a place?”
I was searching my tiny memory bank.
“Well, yes,” Alex said.
I hate to ask,”But where is my place?”
Slowly, as if speaking to someone new to this country, he replied, “Your house. Where you live.”
I thought possibly I had told him about a place where friends and I hung out back in the day. I was going to have to tell him CG’s and its onion rings were long gone.
I sat out in the swing for a while after Alex left and watched someone throw out a big box that had contained a set of weights. I went and picked it up before it was topped off with broken glass.
I clean best when I’m angry, so I tackled “my place.” In the office was a large half-filled bottle of water. I poured out the water and dumped the container.
A few days later, I was asked where that big bottle of Holy water brought back from the Jordan River while in Israel was located. My eyes had to have been the size of baseballs.
What would you have done? I said I had put it away. Then scurried to the trash bin and retrieved the bottle and half-filled it from the tap with Holy water from Laurel, Mississippi.
Some things are meant for garbage cans, not in public streets or private yards. But should you be in an office, remember one person’s trash could be another’s treasure.
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public, and never ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
