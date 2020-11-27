Pastor who beat cancer advises men to take care of their health
Eddie Cooper saw his doctor for 40 straight days — not unlike getting up for work each morning. It was his time in the wilderness, just as Jesus had spent 40 days meditating on the mountain.
In September 2013, at the age of 65, Cooper was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Some blood work showed concerning results. He noticeably lost weight in the following three weeks due to worrying, he said. But when his grandkids visited him, the pastor got himself together. It wasn’t just for his family but for everyone; as God took care of him, he took care of God’s flock at New Life in Christ Church.
Cooper survived. He said it wasn’t cancer that threatened him. It was fear, and it was the devil.
“I had faith God would carry me through it,” he said. “He did. God did work. I would say to anybody who is diagnosed to not fear it. When I found out, I told my doctor that I have cancer, cancer doesn’t have me. If cancer has you, you’re in bad shape. I was going to be the one in control.”
Cooper said that for his 40 days in the proverbial wilderness, he was unafraid. His faith kept him upright. What’s more, he didn’t make his diagnosis public. Only his wife and doctor knew. In fact, he never sought sympathy, as it would only bring negative thoughts. If you have too many people feeling sorry for you, you might start to feel sorry for yourself, he said. Then comes the fear.
“Those 40 days were a time of prayer. I never stopped,” he said. “I never got sick from the radiation. I never needed a minister to step in. I was able to go in and preach.”
Then, one day in December, Cooper saw his doctor as always. But the CT scanner was apparently malfunctioning. A technician was called in from New Orleans, and he couldn’t find anything wrong with it. The truth, of course, was that the machine was fine. Cooper was simply in remission.
“God was healing me,” he said. “For those who have cancer, put your faith and confidence in God, not in yourself or in man. The doctor can only treat your symptoms.”
Men are often afraid of being examined, often due to discomfort or embarrassment. However, initial prostate screenings usually amount to a blood test. The early stages of prostate cancer don’t always present symptoms. Cooper’s cancer was detected early, through blood tests, which factored into his survival, he said. If you’re over 40, go and get screened, he said.
“The fear itself will stop you from having your checkup,” Cooper said. “The fear will stop you from getting treatment, from getting any help. Not just for prostate cancer but any cancer.”
And that is the essence of Cooper’s message. Perhaps fear is mostly psychological, but that can manifest physically if it keeps patients away from the help they need.
“I felt like it was an attack of the enemy,” Cooper said, explaining his belief that the devil had a hand in his illness. “John 10:10, ‘The thief comes only to steal and destroy; but I come to give you life and give it abundantly.’ The thief tried to take me out, but God had more he wanted me to do. The devil will attack you in the area where you are the most blessed.”
Recommended preventive measures include exercising and maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy food rich in vitamins and keeping in touch with your doctor.
“Those who put their faith in God will also be healed,” Cooper said. “Even in this pandemic, God will put us through.”
